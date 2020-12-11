U.N. says any planned relocation of Eritrean refugees 'absolutely unacceptable'

The United Nations refugee agency said on Friday that any planned relocation of Eritrean refugees to Ethiopia's Tigray region was "absolutely unacceptable".

"These are indeed disturbing reports that we are receiving as well," Babar Baloch, spokesman for the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees said at a news conference in Geneva. "Any planned relocation would be absolutely unacceptable."

Also Read: 'Disturbing reports' from Eritrean refugee camps in Tigray - UN