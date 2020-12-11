Six hurt in bomb attack in Russia's North Caucasus

Left Menu
Six law enforcement officers were wounded on Friday when a man they were trying to arrest blew himself up in a village in Russia's North Caucasus region, counter-terrorism authorities said. Officers moved to stop the bomber as he tried to force his way into an area where they were conducting a search operation, the National Counter-terrorism Committee said in a statement.

Officers moved to stop the bomber as he tried to force his way into an area where they were conducting a search operation, the National Counter-terrorism Committee said in a statement. The attack took place in the village of Uchkeken in the Karachay-Cherkessia area of the volatile, mainly-Muslim region.

No civilians were hurt and authorities were trying to establish the identity of the assailant, it said. Russia has been hit by bomb attacks carried out by Islamist rebels from the North Caucasus in the past, although Moscow has largely crushed their insurgency.

