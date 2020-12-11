Domenicali excited about F1 CEO job, rumours about him at Ferrari wrong - spokesman

Stefano Domenicali starts his new job as Formula One (F1) chief on Jan. 1 and is looking forward to the new challenge, an F1 spokesman said on Friday, dismissing rumours he could be in the running for the CEO job at luxury carmaker Ferrari. "Stefano is joining Formula One on the first of January and is looking forward to this new and exciting challenge. Any rumour or speculation otherwise is wrong," the spokesman said.

Ferrari chief Louis Camilleri, 65, retired with immediate effect citing personal reasons late on Thursday, opening the search for the coveted job. Domenicali, a former head of Ferrari's racing team, was among names mentioned by Italian media as a possible successor.