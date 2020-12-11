Left Menu
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slips at open as stimulus doubts resurface

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-12-2020 20:07 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 20:07 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Public Domain Pictures

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Friday as delays over a new fiscal stimulus package and surging coronavirus infections dented sentiment even as regulators moved toward emergency use authorization of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 64.77 points, or 0.22%, at 29,934.49 after the market opened.

The S&P 500 dropped 16 points, or 0.44%, to 3,652.10, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 65.45 points, or 0.53%, to 12.340.35.

