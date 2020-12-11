Left Menu
Border standoff in Ladakh result of actions by China: India

These actions are in violation of the bilateral agreements and protocol on ensuring peace and tranquillity along the LAC in the India-China border areas, Srivastava added.A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Thursday blamed India again for the border standoff in eastern Ladakh.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2020 20:07 IST
India on Friday said the military standoff in eastern Ladakh in the last six months has been a result of the actions by China which sought to effect a ''unilateral change'' in the status along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The comments by External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava came at a media briefing when asked about the fresh comments by the Chinese foreign ministry blaming India again for the border situation in eastern Ladakh.

''Our position has been very clear and has been articulated several times in the past. The situation that we have seen since the last six months has been a result of the actions of the Chinese side which has sought to effect a unilateral change in status along the LAC in eastern Ladakh,'' he said. ''These actions are in violation of the bilateral agreements and protocol on ensuring peace and tranquillity along the LAC in the India-China border areas,'' Srivastava added.

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Thursday blamed India again for the border standoff in eastern Ladakh. ''We have taken note of the Chinese side's statement that it observes 'strictly the agreements between the two sides and is committed to resolving the border issue through dialogue and safeguarding peace and tranquillity' in the border areas. We expect that the Chinese side will match its words with actions,'' Srivastava said.

The armies of India and China are locked in a tense border standoff in eastern Ladakh since early May. Both sides have held multiple rounds of military and diplomatic talks. However, no breakthrough has been achieved yet. Srivastava said the two sides have continued to maintain communication through diplomatic and military channels.

''It is our expectation that the further discussions will help both sides to achieve an agreement on a mutually acceptable solution for ensuring complete disengagement in all friction points along the LAC in the Western sector and full restoration of peace and tranquillity as early as possible,'' he said..

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

