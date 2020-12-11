Civilian shot at, injured by militants in J&K's Pulwama
Militants shot at and injured a civilian in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said. Mushtaq Ahmad was attacked near his house at Wasura in the evening, a police official said. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. It was not immediately known why the Ahmad was targeted, police said.
