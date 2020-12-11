Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC rejects PIL against MPLAD scheme suspension

The funds were being utilized for better health care facilities, the judges said.We hold that by suspending the MPLAD scheme during FYs 2020-21 and 2021-22, there has been no abrogation of any legal right of a citizen which would warrant judicial intervention, the HC ruling declared..

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-12-2020 20:53 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 20:53 IST
HC rejects PIL against MPLAD scheme suspension

The Bombay High Court on Friday dismissed a public interest litigation challenging the Union government's decision to suspend the MPLAD scheme for two years and use its funds for fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G S Kulkarni dismissed the plea filed by Neelima Vartak, a lawyer herself, through advocate Shekhar Jagtap.

In the current unprecedented situation when the Union and state governments were trying their best to secure adequate healthcare for people, any opposition to such efforts must be ''nipped in the bud'', the judges said. Under the MP Local Area Development scheme, MPs can recommend development programmes involving spending of Rs 5 crore every year in their constituencies.

The PIL's premise was that since the scheme funds were intended for publicgood, the same created a right for the citizen to oppose its suspension, the court said. However, no citizen could claim ''a legal right'' to say that a particular scheme has to be ''continued for all times to come'' without the government having the option of taking a call on its suspension or diversion of funds, it said.

No Member of Parliament or even other persons besides the petitioner moved the court against the suspension of MPLAD scheme, the high court noted. The funds were being utilized for better health care facilities, the judges said.

''We hold that by suspending the MPLAD scheme during FYs 2020-21 and 2021-22, there has been no abrogation of any legal right of a citizen which would warrant judicial intervention,'' the HC ruling declared..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India welcomes 'fruitful discussions' among the Gulf countries to resolve rift in region

India on Friday welcomed the recent fruitful discussions among the Gulf countries towards resolving the rift in their region and hoped for harmonious relations between those nations. Responding to a media query on the statement by Kuwait Fo...

Business briefs

DBS Bank India on Friday said it has tied up with Haqdarshak, a social enterprise, to aid small businesses recover from the reverses of the pandemic. Through the tie-up with the Singaporean lender, Haqdarshak will target one lakh entreprene...

Giant iceberg expected to collide with South Georgia this month

Scientists are expecting a massive A-68A iceberg to strike land this month inflicting havoc near South Georgia Island. According to the findings, the iceberg has been travelling thousands of kilometers from the Larsen C ice shelf, in Antarc...

Soccer-Zambia national team coach Sredojevic charged with sexual assault

Zambia national team coach Milutin Sredojevic has been charged with sexual assault on Friday following an incident involving a waitress in the South African coastal city of Port Elizabeth. South Africas National Prosecuting Authority NPA co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020