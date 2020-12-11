Left Menu
Govt forms committee to probe death of 9 infants in Kota's JK Lone Hospital

The Health Ministry of the Rajasthan government, on Friday, has constituted a committee to investigate the matter of the death of nine infants at the JK Lone Hospital in Kota.

ANI | Jaipur/Kota (Rajasthan) | Updated: 11-12-2020 21:00 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 21:00 IST
Govt forms committee to probe death of 9 infants in Kota's JK Lone Hospital
The Health Ministry of the Rajasthan govt constitutes a committee to investigate into the matter of the death of nine infants (Photo ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Health Ministry of the Rajasthan government, on Friday, has constituted a committee to investigate the matter of the death of nine infants at the JK Lone Hospital in Kota. A four-member committee will present its report within three working days.

Health Minister, Dr. Raghu Sharma, has constituted a committee to investigate the death of infants at JK Lone Hospital in Kota. Medical Education secretary, Vaibhav Galriya, has issued orders in this regard. Dr Raghu Sharma said that this team will immediately go to Kota to investigate every case of infant death in JK Lone Hospital. He said the committee along with this will also look into overall arrangements at JK Lone Hospital such as requirement and availability of medical staff, availability of medical equipment and to check whether it is functional; availability of medicines and other points and will submit its report to the State Government in three working days.

The Health Minister directed all Medical Colleges Principals of the State to take special care towards the treatment of newborn children. Upon getting information about the death of nine infants, Dr. Sharma asked the Kota Medical College Principal to present a report immediately. According to the report, it was told that out of nine infants, three were brought dead to the hospital, while three died of congenital diseases, and the remaining three infants died on the Cot.

The Medical Superintendent of JK Lone Mother and Child Hospital, Kota in his report said that the nine infants who were brought to the hospital for treatment died between December 9 and 10. The Health Minister has given strict warning to hospital administration to ensure proper care of the newborns. He said that strict action will be taken on negligence in treatment.

JK Lone Hospital is especially dedicated to children and infants. Earlier in January this year, the hospital had made national headlines after more than 100 infants died in one month. (ANI)

