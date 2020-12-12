ICC prosecutor seeks investigation into Ukraine war crimes -statement

The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Friday said she would seek permission to open a formal investigation into whether war crimes and crimes against humanity were committed in Ukraine.

Fatou Bensouda, whose office has been conducting an examination into possible atrocities in the conflict in eastern Ukraine, said she had "reasonable basis to believe that a broad range of conduct constituting war crimes and crimes against humanity have been committed" during conflict which began in 2014. Judges must approve the request.