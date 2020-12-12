Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU states urged not to entertain side deals with UK in event of no-deal Brexit -FT

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-12-2020 02:52 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 02:49 IST
EU states urged not to entertain side deals with UK in event of no-deal Brexit -FT
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

European Union member states have been warned by Brussels to not break ranks or entertain the idea of side deals with Britain should trade talks fail, the Financial Times reported on Friday https://on.ft.com/37aAwKk.

EU member states were warned not to do anything that would ease the consequences of a no-deal end to the Brexit transition period on Jan. 1, the newspaper reported, citing a diplomatic note.

TRENDING

Google introduces Macro Converter for Sheets

Sanofi/GSK delay COVID-19 vaccine after disappointing trials

FTSE 250 retreats as Brexit hangs in balance; GSK dips on vaccine delay

Walgreens, CVS Health to administer first vaccines to U.S. nursing homes on Dec 21 - executives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip, dollar gains as concerns remain over stimulus talks

Global stock indexes eased and the dollar rose on Friday amid continued concerns over the timing of more U.S. economic stimulus.The SP 500 and Nasdaq ended lower, while the Dow closed up slightly. All three indexes registered declines for t...

U.S. govt orders 100 mln more doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine

Moderna Inc said on Friday the U.S. government has exercised its option to purchase an additional 100 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.The government has ordered a total of 200 million doses till date, the company said. ...

Canada sees COVID-19 contagion heading into Christmas as first vaccinations loom

Canadas second wave of the novel coronavirus is worsening as the holidays approach and some areas are imposing stricter restrictions, authorities said on Friday, with the first vaccinations due next week. Although many of the 10 provinces h...

Canada to boost carbon price to fight climate change, Ontario premier blasts "green scam"

Canada plans to steadily ramp up its price on carbon as part of a program to fight climate change, the government said on Friday, prompting praise from green groups often critical of Ottawas record. Canada, which has missed every one of its...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020