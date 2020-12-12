Left Menu
Iran executes dissident journalist Ruhollah Zam - Nour news

Iranian dissident journalist Ruhollah Zam, who was convicted of fomenting violence during the 2017 anti-government protests, was executed on Saturday, Iran's semi-official Nour news agency reported. Iran's Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld the death sentence of Zam, who was captured in 2019 after years in exile. His Amadnews feed had more than one million followers.

Reuters | Updated: 12-12-2020 10:31 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 10:26 IST
