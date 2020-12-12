Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maharashtra govt mandates free blood at state-run hospitals

The health department of Maharashtra Government on Friday issued a notification to implement the facility of providing blood free of cost to the patients receiving treatment at all state-run hospitals from Saturday onwards.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 12-12-2020 11:31 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 11:31 IST
Maharashtra govt mandates free blood at state-run hospitals
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The health department of Maharashtra Government on Friday issued a notification to implement the facility of providing blood free of cost to the patients receiving treatment at all state-run hospitals from Saturday onwards. This notification comes as Maharashtra continues to the worst affected state by the coronavirus pandemic. According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 74,408 active Covid-19 cases in the state.

On Thursday, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope first made the announcement that blood will be provided free of cost at state-run hospitals from December 12. In a tweet on Thursday, Tope had encouraged the people of the state to donate their blood.

"Against the backdrop of blood scarcity in the state, I and MP Supriyatai Sule at Yashwantrao Chavan Pratishthan today appealed the citizens to donate their blood," the minister wrote on Twitter. (ANI)

TRENDING

No plan to change Everest height in Bengal school books till notified by authorities in country

Google introduces Macro Converter for Sheets

Walgreens, CVS Health to administer first vaccines to U.S. nursing homes on Dec 21 - executives

Sanofi/GSK delay COVID-19 vaccine after disappointing trials

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jaishankar extends wishes on Kenya's National Day

External Affairs Minister EAM Dr S Jaishankar on Saturday extended his wishes to the government and the people of Kenya, on the occasion of the countrys National Day. Taking to Twitter, he also congratulated Kenyan Foreign Minister Raychell...

Trump's legal campaign 'not finished' after Supreme Court defeat, says Rudy Giuliani

Rudy Giuliani, US President Donald Trumps personal attorney, on Friday indicated that the Presidents legal team will continue to challenge the outcome of the presidential elections, even as the Supreme Court rejected a lawsuit led by Texas ...

Odisha: Woman Maoist killed in gunfight with security forces

A woman Maoist was killed in an exchange of fire with security personnel in Odishas Kandhamal district, Director-General of Police Abhay said on Saturday. The exchange of fire took place near a village in the Gochhapada police station area ...

Transport corporation employees' stir enters third day

The employees of the state owned transport corporations continued their strike for the third consecutive day on Saturday, leaving commuters stranded across the state. Employees of the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation, Karnataka ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020