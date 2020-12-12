Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jodhpur civic body organises 'tanga rally' to spread Covid awareness

Jodhpur municipal corporation organised a 'tanga rally" on Friday to spread awareness about Covid-19 protocols in the city.

ANI | Jodhpur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 12-12-2020 12:34 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 12:34 IST
Jodhpur civic body organises 'tanga rally' to spread Covid awareness
Tanga Rally organized in Jodhpur to spread COVID awareness (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Jodhpur municipal corporation organised a 'tanga rally" on Friday to spread awareness about Covid-19 protocols in the city. Speaking to ANI, Rohitashva Tomar, Commissioner of South Municipal Corporation, Jodhpur, said the rally was part of public awareness campaign run by the state government in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

"We have been running a public awareness campaign to educate people about how Coronavirus spreads and what are the ways to prevent it. This rally is part of the campaign, we are distributing masks and educating people about the need to practice social distancing and hygiene," Tomar said. He added that the decline in the number of Covid-19 cases in the city is an indication that the public awareness campaign is working.

A total of 145 Covid-19 cases and three deaths were reported in Jodhpur on Friday, taking the tally to 42,030. The city has 3,286 active cases of coronavirus till Friday, according to the state government's data. (ANI)

Also Read: Rome airport poised to try 'COVID tested' flights from US

TRENDING

No plan to change Everest height in Bengal school books till notified by authorities in country

Google introduces Macro Converter for Sheets

Walgreens, CVS Health to administer first vaccines to U.S. nursing homes on Dec 21 - executives

Sanofi/GSK delay COVID-19 vaccine after disappointing trials

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India's sustained decline of active Covid-19 caseload continues, drops below 3.6 lakh

Indias trajectory of active cases continues to follow a steadily dipping path, the total active caseload has dropped below 3.6 lakh 3,59,819 on Saturday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare MoHFW. This has been made possi...

Britain to fast track some perishable goods at ports from Jan. 1 - BBC

Britain will fast track the movement of some perishable goods when its Brexit transition period with the European Union ends on Dec. 31 as part of efforts to deal with expected disruption at British ports, the BBC reported on Saturday. The ...

Swiss freeze assets of Belarus leader Lukashenko

Switzerland has frozen the financial assets of the president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, following the violent aftermath of the elections in the east European country. Lukashenko and son Viktor are among 15 people banned from entering...

PM assures farmers on agri reforms, says govt committed to their welfare

As farmers vowed to expand their protests over new farm laws, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday assured them that his government was committed to their welfare and that the legislations were aimed at giving them alternate markets to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020