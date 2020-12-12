Jodhpur civic body organises 'tanga rally' to spread Covid awareness

Jodhpur municipal corporation organised a 'tanga rally" on Friday to spread awareness about Covid-19 protocols in the city. Speaking to ANI, Rohitashva Tomar, Commissioner of South Municipal Corporation, Jodhpur, said the rally was part of public awareness campaign run by the state government in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

"We have been running a public awareness campaign to educate people about how Coronavirus spreads and what are the ways to prevent it. This rally is part of the campaign, we are distributing masks and educating people about the need to practice social distancing and hygiene," Tomar said. He added that the decline in the number of Covid-19 cases in the city is an indication that the public awareness campaign is working.

A total of 145 Covid-19 cases and three deaths were reported in Jodhpur on Friday, taking the tally to 42,030. The city has 3,286 active cases of coronavirus till Friday, according to the state government's data. (ANI)

Also Read: Rome airport poised to try 'COVID tested' flights from US