Swiss freeze assets of Belarus leader Lukashenko
Lukashenko and son Viktor are among 15 people banned from entering or travelling through Switzerland, the government said. The individuals are alleged to be responsible for the use of violence and arbitrary arrests, it said.Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 12-12-2020 13:48 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 13:45 IST
Switzerland has frozen the financial assets of the president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, following the violent aftermath of the elections in the east European country. Lukashenko and son Viktor are among 15 people banned from entering or travelling through Switzerland, the government said.
The individuals are alleged to be responsible for the use of violence and arbitrary arrests, it said. "Switzerland is deeply concerned by the ongoing tensions and is calling for dialogue between the Belarus government and civil society," the government said.
It demanded the release of people who have been arbitrarily detained and the investigation of allegations of torture and ill-treatment by security forces.
- READ MORE ON:
- Lukashenko
- Alexander Lukashenko
- east European
- Belarus
ALSO READ
Lukashenko's repression no longer working in Belarus, winner of 'alternative Nobel Prize' says
Olympics-IOC bans Belarus president Lukashenko and his son from Games
Thousands of anti-Lukashenko protesters march in Belarus, dozens detained
Olympics-IOC bans Belarus president Lukashenko from Games
IOC suspends Belarus president Lukashenko from Olympic Games