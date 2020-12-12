Left Menu
Development News Edition

Swiss freeze assets of Belarus leader Lukashenko

Lukashenko and son Viktor are among 15 people banned from entering or travelling through Switzerland, the government said. The individuals are alleged to be responsible for the use of violence and arbitrary arrests, it said.

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 12-12-2020 13:48 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 13:45 IST
Swiss freeze assets of Belarus leader Lukashenko
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Switzerland has frozen the financial assets of the president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, following the violent aftermath of the elections in the east European country. Lukashenko and son Viktor are among 15 people banned from entering or travelling through Switzerland, the government said.

The individuals are alleged to be responsible for the use of violence and arbitrary arrests, it said. "Switzerland is deeply concerned by the ongoing tensions and is calling for dialogue between the Belarus government and civil society," the government said.

It demanded the release of people who have been arbitrarily detained and the investigation of allegations of torture and ill-treatment by security forces.

TRENDING

No plan to change Everest height in Bengal school books till notified by authorities in country

Google introduces Macro Converter for Sheets

Walgreens, CVS Health to administer first vaccines to U.S. nursing homes on Dec 21 - executives

Sanofi/GSK delay COVID-19 vaccine after disappointing trials

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India's sustained decline of active Covid-19 caseload continues, drops below 3.6 lakh

Indias trajectory of active cases continues to follow a steadily dipping path, the total active caseload has dropped below 3.6 lakh 3,59,819 on Saturday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare MoHFW. This has been made possi...

Britain to fast track some perishable goods at ports from Jan. 1 - BBC

Britain will fast track the movement of some perishable goods when its Brexit transition period with the European Union ends on Dec. 31 as part of efforts to deal with expected disruption at British ports, the BBC reported on Saturday. The ...

Swiss freeze assets of Belarus leader Lukashenko

Switzerland has frozen the financial assets of the president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, following the violent aftermath of the elections in the east European country. Lukashenko and son Viktor are among 15 people banned from entering...

PM assures farmers on agri reforms, says govt committed to their welfare

As farmers vowed to expand their protests over new farm laws, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday assured them that his government was committed to their welfare and that the legislations were aimed at giving them alternate markets to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020