Maha: Man found dead under bridge in Kalyan taluka

The body of an unidentified man was found under a bridge in Kalyan taluka of Maharashtra's Thane district on Saturday, police said. A few passersby noticed the body of a man in his mid to late 30s under Raita bridge near Ulhas river between Kalyan and Murbad, sub-inspector Pradeep Arote of Kalyan taluka police station said.

The police were subsequently alerted and the body was sent for post-mortem, the official said. According to the police, the body was found just by the side of the river and it is yet to be ascertained if the man committed suicide or was killed.

A case of accidental death has been registered for now and further probe is underway, the official added.