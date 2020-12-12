Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC quashes Income Tax proceedings against Karti Chidambaram& his wife

The Madras High Court has quashed the Income Tax proceedings initiated against Karti Chidambaram, son of former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram,and his wife over alleged non-disclosure of cash transactions of about Rs seven crore following sale of a property near here.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 12-12-2020 14:49 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 14:45 IST
HC quashes Income Tax proceedings against Karti Chidambaram& his wife
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Madras High Court has quashed the Income Tax proceedings initiated against Karti Chidambaram, son of former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram,and his wife over alleged non-disclosure of cash transactions of about Rs seven crore following sale of a property near here. The Court, while ruling that the action is ''not maintainable and premature'', clarified that proceedings may be initiated again if the authority concerned deemed the same is required after proper assessment.

The prosecution case was that Karti, the Congress Member of Parliament, representing Sivaganga, and his wife Srinidhi received Rs 6.38 crore and Rs 1.35 crore in cash respectively, through sale of a land owned by them near Muttukadu. However, they had neither disclosed the same in their assessment nor paid taxes for the income.

Hence, the I-T department initiated criminal prosecution for alleged non-disclosure of income by them to the tune of Rs 7.73 crore for 2015-16 fiscal. Challenging the same, the duo contended that the prosecution is liable to be quashed for procedural lapse.

They argued that the prosecution has been initiated for filing of false return, which amounts to offence of giving false evidence before a court under the Indian Penal Code. As per the Income Tax Act, the proceedings of the assessing officer are deemed to be that of a proceeding of a civil court and therefore, only the assessing officer should have initiated the prosecution.

But in this case, a deputy director of investigation of the department has initiated the prosecution, they claimed. Granting liberty to the department to initiate penal action as per law, if it chooses to, Justice N Sathish Kumar said, the prosecution launched by the Deputy Director is not maintainable.

The present complaint lodged by the prosecution is a premature one. If the assessing officer comes to the conclusion in proceedings under Section 153 of the Income Tax Act, it is open to the Department to initiate penal action as per law.

Justice Sathish Kumar, who pronounced the order on Friday, observed that unless a finding is recorded by the assessing officer as to a willful attempt to evade tax or filing false verification, the complaint filed by the Deputy Director is not maintainable.

TRENDING

No plan to change Everest height in Bengal school books till notified by authorities in country

Google introduces Macro Converter for Sheets

Sanofi/GSK delay COVID-19 vaccine after disappointing trials

Walgreens, CVS Health to administer first vaccines to U.S. nursing homes on Dec 21 - executives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt taking steps to make India competitive in global economy; focus on sunrise sectors must: Kant

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Saturday said the government is taking a series of measures to make India highly competitive in the global economy and stressed that the country must get into the sunrise areas of growth. Addressing the FICCI ...

Colombia reports 8,998 new COVID-19 cases

Bogota Colombia, December 12 ANIXinhua Colombia on Friday reported 8,998 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the nationwide tally to 1,408,909, according to its health authorities.The country also confirmed 185 new fatalities from the virus, raisi...

Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee's condition stable, on non-invasive ventilation

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee 76, who was admitted at Woodlands Hospitals Critical Care Department on December 9, is on non-invasive ventilation post-extubation for the past 24 hours.According to a statement by t...

Want to get off to good start against City, says Solskjaer

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants his side to start well against arch-rival City in the Manchester derby. According to the United manager, early gaols do put pressure on the opponents and increases the chance of winning the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020