Explosion near Baghdad airport, cause unclear, no casualties - sources

Explosion near Baghdad airport, cause unclear, no casualties - sourcesReuters | Baghdad | Updated: 12-12-2020 15:01 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 14:57 IST
An explosion took place near Baghdad international airport on Saturday in an area housing Iraqi military compounds, but caused no damage or casualties, security sources said.
The sources said the blast was caused by an unidentified object, and that it was not clear whether it was a projectile or a planted device.
