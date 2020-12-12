Left Menu
75-year old man trampled to death by elephant in TN

A 75-year old man was trampled to death by a wild elephant in the city outskirts early on Saturday while two teenagers were injured in the attack by the pachyderm, police said. The elephant had reportedly strayed to the area from Onampalayam near a reserved forest area, police said.PTI NVM SS PTI PTI

PTI | Coimbato | Updated: 12-12-2020 15:41 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 15:31 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A 75-year old man was trampled to death by a wild elephant in the city outskirts early on Saturday while two teenagers were injured in the attack by the pachyderm, police said. Arumugam was walking on the road near his house at Vanjiamman Nagar in Thondamuthur, when the elephant attacked him, resulting in his instantaneous death.

Hearing the screams of Arumugam, two youths, both aged 19, rushed to his rescue but were attacked by the elephant. They sustained minor injuries and were taken to the government hospital after being administered first aid at a private hospital, police said.

On receipt of information, Forest Department officials rushed to the place and managed to chase away the tusker. The elephant had reportedly strayed to the area from Onampalayam near a reserved forest area, police said.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

