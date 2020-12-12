C'garh: ITBP jawan injured in IED blast at Narayanpur

A personnel from the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) was injured when a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxals went off in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Saturday, police said. The blast occurred around 1 pm on Narayanpur-Kurusnar road under Kurusnar police station area where a team from the ITBP's 53rd battalion was out patrolling, an official said.

When the patrolling team was cordoning off the route that goes through a dense forest, one of the men inadvertently stepped over the pressure IED connection, triggering the blast that left him injured, the official said. The injured jawan was immediately admitted to a local hospital from where he is being shifted to Raipur for further treatment, he added.

The ITBP is deployed in Narayanpur, located around 250 km away from capital Raipur, for anti-Naxal operation. Earlier on October 30, an ITBP constable was injured in an IED blast triggered by Naxals in Kohkameta area of Narayanpur, the official said.