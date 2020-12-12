Fire at Hyderabad chemical factory, 8 injured

Eight people have been injured in a massive fire that erupted at a chemical factory in Hyderabad. As per reports, a solvent stored for some reactions caught fire at Vindhya Organics Pvt Ltd in Industrial Development Area, Bollaram in Hyderabad.

"A solvent was kept for some reaction after which it caught fire. Inured has been shifted to hospital. The rescue operation is on," Police told ANI. A fire extinguisher has rushed to the spot and the rescue operation is underway.

Meanwhile, all the injured were immediately shifted to the hospital. (ANI)