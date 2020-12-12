Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man held for GST fraud of over Rs 10 cr remanded 14-day judicial custody

Chandraprakash Pandey - partner of M/s CP Pandey and Associates - who was arrested on December 10 for his alleged involvement in over Rs 10 crore Goods and Service Tax (GST) fraud, has been remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 12-12-2020 17:12 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 17:12 IST
Man held for GST fraud of over Rs 10 cr remanded 14-day judicial custody
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Chandraprakash Pandey - partner of M/s CP Pandey and Associates - who was arrested on December 10 for his alleged involvement in over Rs 10 crore Goods and Service Tax (GST) fraud, has been remanded to judicial custody for 14 days. According to the Central GST Mumbai West officials, Pandey was produced before the Magistrate Court, Mumbai on Friday, wherein he was remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.

The officials said Pandey was indulged in circular trading by way of issuing fake invoices; availing and passing on fraudulent ITC involving GST of Rs 10.63 crore (approx.) on turnover of Rs 59.10crore (approx.). "The preliminary investigation has unveiled a network of around 50 firms registered in the same premises and involved in fraudulent activity of circular trading with the intent of issuing fake/bogus invoices and passing on/utilizing the same towards payment of GST," said an official. (ANI)

TRENDING

No plan to change Everest height in Bengal school books till notified by authorities in country

Google introduces Macro Converter for Sheets

Sanofi/GSK delay COVID-19 vaccine after disappointing trials

Walgreens, CVS Health to administer first vaccines to U.S. nursing homes on Dec 21 - executives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U'khand: COVID officer to be deployed for Kumbh

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday asked officials to deploy a special COVID officer for 2021 Haridwar Kumbh Mela. Reviewing preparations for the event, Rawat authorised Kumbh mela officials and the Garhwal commiss...

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Time is precious, says Vietnamese collector of European church clocksFor more than two decades, Pham Van Thuoc has scoured Europe in search of historical church clocks, bringing them back t...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Drug combination improves COVID-19 pneumonia outcomes five genes linked to severe diseaseThe following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and...

Guj property feud: Siblings throw acid on woman, her 3 kids

Three children in the 5-14 age group and their mother were injured on Saturday in an acid attack allegedly carried out by two siblings over a property dispute in Ahmedabad in Gujarat, police said. The victims were asleep at 5am when the acc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020