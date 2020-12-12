Left Menu
UP court sentences man to seven years' rigorous imprisonment for raping minor girl

After a search by the minors mother and her family members yielded no results, a complaint was lodged against Kumar at the local police station the next day, Chauhan said.Police subsequently recovered the girl and arrested Kumar.

PTI | Mainpuri | Updated: 12-12-2020 17:25 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 17:25 IST
A local court here has sentenced a person to seven years' rigorous imprisonment in connection with the rape of a minor girl in 2012 and also slapped a fine of Rs 11,000 on him. The court passed the order on Friday, assistant district government counsel Pushpendra Singh Chauhan said here on Saturday.

He said Pradip Kumar, a resident of Udhan village of the district, had on January 16, 2012 kidnapped a minor girl aged 13. After a search by the minor's mother and her family members yielded no results, a complaint was lodged against Kumar at the local police station the next day, Chauhan said.

Police subsequently recovered the girl and arrested Kumar. A medical examination proved she was raped, and the accused was then charged under relevant sections of the law and sent to jail, the counsel added..

