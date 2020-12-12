Left Menu
7-yr-old gang raped in UP's Muzaffarnagar

A case has been registered against the two men under Indian Penal Code Section 376D gang rape and the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences POCSO Act, Circle Officer CO Girija Shanker Tripathi told PTI.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 12-12-2020 19:12 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 19:12 IST
7-yr-old gang raped in UP's Muzaffarnagar

A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two men in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Saturday. The minor had gone missing for some hours, after which her family started searching for her. She was found unconscious and bleeding on the roof of a nearby house in the village under Budhana police station limits on Friday evening, they said.

A case has been registered against the two men under Indian Penal Code Section 376D (gang rape) and the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Circle Officer (CO) Girija Shanker Tripathi told PTI. The two accused were arrested, the CO said.

In his police complaint, the minor's father alleged that the accused took her to a nearby house and raped her. He said they left her on the roof of the house in an unconscious state. The family members rushed her to hospital, the girl's father stated..

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

