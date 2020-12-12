Left Menu
Development News Edition

Qatar says stopped Bahraini cruiser in its waters, second incident in a month

Qatar's interior ministry said on Saturday its coastguard stopped a Bahraini cruiser catching fish in Qatari territorial waters and arrested three people. Bahrain government officials could not be immediately reached for a comment. Last month, Bahrain's interior ministry accused Qatari coastguards vessels of violating regional and international agreements after they stopped two Bahraini boats inside Qatari waters.

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 12-12-2020 20:41 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 20:36 IST
Qatar says stopped Bahraini cruiser in its waters, second incident in a month
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Qatar's interior ministry said on Saturday its coastguard stopped a Bahraini cruiser catching fish in Qatari territorial waters and arrested three people. All three people on the boat, including one Bahraini national, were referred to Qatari prosecutors, the ministry said on its Twitter account. Bahrain government officials could not be immediately reached for a comment.

Last month, Bahrain's interior ministry accused Qatari coastguards vessels of violating regional and international agreements after they stopped two Bahraini boats inside Qatari waters. Bahrain, along with Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, cut ties with Qatar in 2017, accusing it of supporting extremist groups. Doha denies the charges and says the bloc aims to infringe its sovereignty.

TRENDING

No plan to change Everest height in Bengal school books till notified by authorities in country

Google introduces Macro Converter for Sheets

Walgreens, CVS Health to administer first vaccines to U.S. nursing homes on Dec 21 - executives

Sanofi/GSK delay COVID-19 vaccine after disappointing trials

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

French blue-chips back climate risk disclosure code

Frances blue-chip CAC-40 companies threw their support behind global recommendations on climate risk disclosures, a major Paris business organisation said on Saturday. All 40 companies on the benchmark index endorsed the code developed by t...

31 DDC constituencies to witness polling tomorrow across J-K in sixth phase

A total of 31 Constituencies are set to go for polling in the sixth phase of ongoing District Development Council DDC polls and 334 Panch and 77 Sarpanch seats will also witness voting on Sunday across Jammu and Kashmir. Addressing an eveni...

Austrian police seize haul of weapons intended for German extremists

Austrian police seized a huge cache of automatic weapons, explosives and hand grenades intended to arm right-wing extremist groups in Germany, Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said on Saturday. Five people were arrested following a series of...

China aims to push wind and solar capacity beyond 1,200 GW by 2030

China will boost its installed capacity of wind and solar power to more than 1,200 gigawatts by 2030, and increase the share of non-fossil fuels in primary energy consumption to around 25 during the same period, President Xi Jinping said on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020