Left Menu
Development News Edition

Newly-wed couple shot at in Rajasthan's Sikar

The groom suffered a bullet injury near the ear while the bride was shot in the face, police said. Neem Ka Thana Sadar Station House Officer SHO Manish Kumar said two accused were arrested after a brief gunfight with police, while the third one fled the spot.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 12-12-2020 20:43 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 20:37 IST
Newly-wed couple shot at in Rajasthan's Sikar
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A newly-wed couple was shot at in Rajasthan's Sikar district on Saturday allegedly by three bike-borne men, one of them suspected to be the wife's jilted lover, police said. The incident took place in Neem Ka Thana police station area when the couple was returning to their home from Hemrajpura village after tying the knot, they said.

The three motorcycle-borne accused pursued the car, stopped it, and opened fire on the bride and the groom and fled away. The groom suffered a bullet injury near the ear while the bride was shot in the face, police said. Neem Ka Thana Sadar Station House Officer (SHO) Manish Kumar said two accused were arrested after a brief gunfight with police, while the third one fled the spot.

TRENDING

No plan to change Everest height in Bengal school books till notified by authorities in country

Google introduces Macro Converter for Sheets

Walgreens, CVS Health to administer first vaccines to U.S. nursing homes on Dec 21 - executives

Sanofi/GSK delay COVID-19 vaccine after disappointing trials

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

French blue-chips back climate risk disclosure code

Frances blue-chip CAC-40 companies threw their support behind global recommendations on climate risk disclosures, a major Paris business organisation said on Saturday. All 40 companies on the benchmark index endorsed the code developed by t...

31 DDC constituencies to witness polling tomorrow across J-K in sixth phase

A total of 31 Constituencies are set to go for polling in the sixth phase of ongoing District Development Council DDC polls and 334 Panch and 77 Sarpanch seats will also witness voting on Sunday across Jammu and Kashmir. Addressing an eveni...

Austrian police seize haul of weapons intended for German extremists

Austrian police seized a huge cache of automatic weapons, explosives and hand grenades intended to arm right-wing extremist groups in Germany, Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said on Saturday. Five people were arrested following a series of...

China aims to push wind and solar capacity beyond 1,200 GW by 2030

China will boost its installed capacity of wind and solar power to more than 1,200 gigawatts by 2030, and increase the share of non-fossil fuels in primary energy consumption to around 25 during the same period, President Xi Jinping said on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020