Left Menu
Development News Edition

Polish ruling coalition junior partner votes to stay in government

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 12-12-2020 22:31 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 22:24 IST
Polish ruling coalition junior partner votes to stay in government
Image Credit: Twitter (@MorawieckiM)

The arch-conservative United Poland party decided on Saturday to remain in government the party's leader, Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro, told a news conference, meaning the ruling coalition will keep its majority.

United Poland had called for Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki to veto the European Union's 2021-2027 budget and coronavirus recovery fund because of a clause linking access to cash with respect for the rule of law, saying it was a case of "veto or death".

It reacted with fury when Morawiecki agreed a compromise during an EU leaders' summit earlier this week.

TRENDING

No plan to change Everest height in Bengal school books till notified by authorities in country

Google introduces Macro Converter for Sheets

Sanofi/GSK delay COVID-19 vaccine after disappointing trials

Walgreens, CVS Health to administer first vaccines to U.S. nursing homes on Dec 21 - executives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP ally Beniwal joins farmers' protest in Rajasthan

Farmers in Rajasthan blocked highways at several places on Saturday to protest against the Centres new agri laws, with BJP-ally Rashtriya Loktantrik Party RLP MP Hanuman Beniwal joining one such demonstration. Terming the new farm laws as a...

Delhi Police enhances security at borders after farmers give call to intensify protest

The Delhi Police has scaled up security by deploying extra personnel and putting in place multi-layered barricades at various border points in view of the call given by farmers to intensify their protest against the Centres new agri laws an...

Mamata to visit north Bengal on 3-day trip from Monday

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to visit north Bengal on a three-day tour starting Monday, state secretariat sources said here. During her tour, the Trinamool Congress supremo will be addressing two rallies.The chief...

Violation of quarantine rules carries a three-year sentence and a fine, says Sri Lanka's DIG Ajith Rohana

The government will award a three-year sentence and a fine on those persons who have been asked to be in home quarantine but violate rules, said Deputy Inspector General Ajith Rohana, Sri Lankas Police Media Spokesman on Friday. People unde...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020