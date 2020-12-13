Fire in ATM at petrol pump in Mumbai; none hurt

A fire broke out in an ATM of a nationalised bank at a petrol pump in Oshiwara area here on Sunday morning, a fire official said. No one was injured in the blaze, he said.

The fire broke out around 7.25 am at the Automated Teller Machine (ATM) in Adarsh Nagar locality of Oshiwara. It was a 'level-one' (minor) fire, the official said.

Three fire engines and two jumbo water tankers were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control by around 7.50 am, he said. ''No one were injured in the fire. A short-circuit may have caused the blaze,'' the official said.