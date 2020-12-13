Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malaysia seizes record haul of crystal meth worth $26.2 million

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 13-12-2020 13:39 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 13:33 IST
Malaysia seizes record haul of crystal meth worth $26.2 million
Representative image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Malaysia's maritime agency said on Sunday it had seized more than two tonnes of crystal methamphetamine worth 105.9 million ringgit ($26.2 million) from a boat off the country's west coast, its largest-ever haul of the drug. Malaysia has made several record busts of crystal meth in recent years. Authorities have said the intercepted shipments were part of a multibillion-dollar illicit drug trade that stretches across Australia, Southeast Asia and China.

The latest discovery came on Wednesday when a Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) patrol encountered a recreational boat moving suspiciously off Penang island, MMEA Director-General Mohamad Zubil Mat Som said in a statement. A chase ensued when the boat's lone occupant, a 26-year-old Malaysian man, refused orders to stop.

He then attempted to escape by jumping into the water but was later arrested, Mohamad Zubil said. Officials inspecting the boat found 130 sacks containing 2,118 kg (2.12 tonnes) of crystal methamphetamine disguised as packets of Chinese tea.

The origin and destination of the drugs are still under investigation. The tea packaging, though, was similar to that found in previous shipments suspected to have come from Myanmar, Mohamad Zubil told Reuters. "This is the biggest seizure in MMEA's 15-year history," he said.

Crystal methamphetamine is a highly addictive synthetic drug also known as speed, shabu and yaba. "As big as two-plus tonnes is - and it's massive - the syndicates that run the drug trade in Asia can easily replace shipments like this," said Jeremy Douglas, Southeast Asian regional representative for the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime. "The region needs a forward looking strategy that addresses root causes if they ever hope to get ahead of the situation."

($1 = 4.0500 ringgit)

TRENDING

Odd News Roundup: Yandex robots start to deliver restaurant meals in central Moscow; Time is precious, says Vietnamese collector of European church clocks and more

AstraZeneca buying drug developer Alexion for USD 39 billion

INTERVIEW-With U.S. now in hand, BioNTech CEO looks for more vaccine production

United Airlines starts Delhi-Chicago daily flights

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

9-year-old girl raped, juvenile apprehended

A 13-year-old boy has been apprehended for allegedly raping a nine-year-old girl in Uttar Pradeshs Mahoba district, police said on Sunday. The girl was playing outside her home on Friday evening when the boy, who lives in the neighbourhood,...

Fortune Park Hotels inks 4 agreements to expand footprint in India

Fortune Park Hotels, member of ITCs hotel group, on Sunday announced signing of four individual operating agreements for a hotel each at Candolim in Goa, Deoghar in Jharkhand, Haldwani in Uttarakhand and Tirupur in Tamil Nadu. With these ag...

Pak actor Mahira Khan tests positive for COVID-19

Pakistani star Mahira Khan on Sunday said she has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently in isolation. The 35-year-old actor, popular for shows like Humsafar and Sadqay Tumhare, and films Bol and Bin Roye, said getting diagnosed w...

Renowned Sanskrit scholar Govindacharya no more

Mangaluru, Dec 13 PTIRenowned Sanskrit scholar Vidyavachaspati Bannanje Govindacharya died at his residence at Ambalpady in Udupi on Sunday due to age related illness, family sources said. He was 85.A propagator of Madhwa ideology and a gre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020