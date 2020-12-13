Left Menu
CRPF book chronicles valour of Kamlesh Kumari who laid down life during Parliament attack, others

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2020 15:02 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 15:00 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has brought out a book chronicling the valour of its bravehearts, including Kamlesh Kumari who sacrificed her life during the Parliament attack in 2001. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla released the book in his chamber on the anniversary of the attack on Sunday.

''I am sure that this book will fill hearts of everyone with pride and inspire the generations to come,'' Birla said. CRPF DG A P Maheshwari said a series of books has been planned to chronicle the life stories of CRPF bravehearts.

The first book in this series is a collection of 13 most exemplary acts of valour of the force personnel. ''The glorious history of the CRPF has been scripted by its bravehearts who served the nation with sheer grit, indomitable courage and unflinching commitment to duty. The acts of valour of these fearless men and women have been recognised with more than 2,000 gallantry medals,'' Maheshwari said.

CRPF DIG Nitu, who is co-author of the book, said the authors have taken great care in bringing the intricate details of the operations with valuable insights. The book does not just limit itself to the action of operation but reaches the emotions of personal life of the CRPF bravehearts.

