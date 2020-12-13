MeToo: Court to resume final hearing in M J Akbar's defamation complaint against Priya Ramani

Left Menu
A Delhi court is scheduled to resume on Monday the final hearing in a criminal defamation complaint filed by former Union minister M J Akbar against journalist Priya Ramani for allegedly defaming him by accusing him of sexual misconduct around 20 years ago.

A Delhi court is scheduled to resume on Monday the final hearing in a criminal defamation complaint filed by former Union minister M J Akbar against journalist Priya Ramani for allegedly defaming him by accusing him of sexual misconduct around 20 years ago. Ramani has said that her allegations of sexual misconduct against Akbar, made in the wake of #MeToo movement in 2018, were her truth and were made in public good.

On December 10, Ramani had told the court, ''I have spoken my truth. I have said it in good faith and my truth refers to a question of good faith.'' Recently-appointed Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Pandey will resume the hearing on Monday. Since a new judge has taken over, parties are making final submissions afresh.

In a previous hearing, Ramani disputed Akbar's claims of having a stellar reputation ''that had been tarnished by her allegation''. Akbar had filed the criminal defamation complaint against Ramani on October 15, 2018.

Akbar resigned as Union minister on October 17, 2018. He had earlier told the court that Ramani defamed him by calling him with adjectives such as ''media's biggest predator'' that harmed his reputation. Akbar has denied all the allegations of sexual harassment against the women who came forward during #MeToo campaign against him.

Over 20 women came up with accounts of alleged sexual harassment by Akbar while they were working as journalists under him. He termed the allegations ''false, fabricated and deeply distressing'' and said he was taking appropriate legal action against them.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

