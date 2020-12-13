Two Maoists including one woman killed on Andhra-Odisha border

Left Menu
Two Maoists including a woman were killed in an exchange of fire between security forces and the Maoists at Singaram forest area near Diguvajanabha on the Andhra-Odisha (AOB) border in early hours of Sunday, officials said in a press release.

ANI | Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 13-12-2020 21:05 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 21:05 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

"The Odisha district voluntary force and special operations group has gunned down the Maoists and a huge cache of explosives seized from the spot. Further search and combing operation have been intensified in the area," the release said.

Earlier, a woman Maoist was killed in an exchange of fire with security forces near a village under Gochhapada police limits in Kandhamal district on December 11. On the basis of a reliable input, two units of SOG and DVF launched an operation in the area on December 9. (ANI)

Also Read: 7 alleged Maoists surrender before police in Visakhapatnam

