7 alleged Maoists surrender before police in Visakhapatnam
At least seven alleged Maoists of Andhra-Odisha (AOB) border division surrendered before police in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.ANI | Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 30-11-2020 08:32 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 08:32 IST
The surrendered militia members have been identified as J Bala Raju, J Bala Krishna, J Prakash, J John, J Paul, K Chiranjeevi and K Govardhan.
With this, the total number of Maoists who surrendered before the Visakhapatnam agency sub-division reached 20 in the month of November. (ANI)
