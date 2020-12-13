Left Menu
Army colonel booked in rape case in UP's Kanpur

PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 13-12-2020 21:43 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 21:43 IST
An Army colonel posted here was booked on Sunday for allegedly raping a friend's wife at an officers mess, police said. The victim's husband, a civilian, lodged an FIR against the Army officer at the Cantonment police station, Superintendent of Police (East) Raj Kumar Agarwal said.

According to the complainant, his wife is of Russian descent and has been living in India for 10 years. ''Police have launched a probe and efforts are being made to nab the colonel. His friend has stated in the FIR that the colonel had invited his wife and him to a party on the occasion of his promotion to the rank of colonel from that of lieutenant colonel on Saturday,'' Agarwal said.

The accused allegedly offered an intoxicating drink to his friend to make him unconscious and raped his wife, he added. The accused also allegedly assaulted the woman when she put up a resistance.

A case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and several police teams have been formed to nab the accused..

