Six injured in stone-pelting during clash over sexual harassment of woman in UP

At least six people were injured in stone-pelting during a clash between two groups over sexual harassment of an 18-year-old woman at Chalsina village in the district, police said on Monday. He allegedly sexually harassed her when her parents were in the other room, they said.The victims family opposed to it, which turned into a violent clash after others joined the melee, police said.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 14-12-2020 12:19 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 12:08 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

At least six people were injured in stone-pelting during a clash between two groups over sexual harassment of an 18-year-old woman at Chalsina village in the district, police said on Monday. The incident took place on Sunday evening when a man entered the woman's house while she was sleeping. He allegedly sexually harassed her when her parents were in the other room, they said.

The victim's family opposed to it, which turned into a violent clash after others joined the melee, police said. The two groups hurled stones at each other, resulting in injuries to at least six persons, they added. Police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control, police said.

According to Circle Officer Virja Shankar Tripathi, police registered a case against 30 people and named 14 others under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and took some people into custody. Meanwhile, security has been beefed up in the village and more police forces have been deployed as a precautionary measure, he said.

