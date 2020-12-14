Left Menu
Maha: 6 kg gold worth Rs 3.16 cr seized from car in Solapur

Police have seized around six kg gold worth Rs 3.16 crore from two people, who were coming from Visakhapatnam in a car, in Maharashtras Solapur district, a police official said on Monday.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 14-12-2020 14:38 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 14:32 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@DGPMaharashtra)

Police have seized around six kg gold worth Rs 3.16 crore from two people, who were coming from Visakhapatnam in a car, in Maharashtra's Solapur district, a police official said on Monday. The gold was being transported from Visakhapatnam (in Andhra Pradesh) to Sangli in Maharashtra and it is suspected to be a case of smuggling or evasion of taxes, Superintendent of Police (Solapur rural) Tejaswini Satpute said.

''We received information about transportation of gold, so, a team was deployed on the highway outside Solapur and a suspected car was intercepted on Sunday evening,'' she said. Gold weighing around six kg worth Rs 3.16 crore was seized from the car, the official said.

''The two people who were in the car neither produced any valid documents to prove their ownership over the gold nor gave satisfactory answers about the precious metal,'' she said. The police seized the gold under the Criminal Procedure Code Section 102 (power of police officer to seize certain property).

''Prima facie, it is suspected to be a case of smuggling or evasion of taxes, but, it will be verified during further course of the investigation,'' she added.

