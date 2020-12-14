Left Menu
About 2,000 shops shut seeking steps to stop elephant menace

Nearly 2,000 shops downed shutters on Monday in Gudalur area of Nilgiris district, demanding an end to elephant menace which had led to the killing of people in the last five days. As part of it, the shops were shut to also demand compensation for the families of those killed by elephants.A large number of policemen were deployed to prevent any any eventuality..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2020 14:40 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 14:34 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Nearly 2,000 shops downed shutters on Monday in the Gudalur area of Nilgiris district, demanding an end to the elephant menace which had led to the killing of people in the last five days. The shops in Pandalur, Nagudani, Devala, Cherampad, and nearby villages were closed.

A man and his son were killed by an elephant near Gudalur on Sunday, prompting the villagers to resort to agitation. As part of it, the shops were shut to also demand compensation for the families of those killed by elephants.

A large number of policemen were deployed to prevent any eventuality.

