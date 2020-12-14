Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wistron estimates loss in employees' violence at K'taka plant at Rs 437.70 crore

Meanwhile, Managing Director of the Wistron India Sudipto Gupta said in a statement the company was in a state of deep shock by the events at its Narasapura facility.We follow the law and are supporting the authorities with their investigation.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-12-2020 16:05 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 15:58 IST
Wistron estimates loss in employees' violence at K'taka plant at Rs 437.70 crore
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Taiwan-headquartered Wistron Corporation has said it suffered losses worth Rs 437.40 crore in the violence unleashed by a section of workers at its plant in Kolar district in Karnataka over some salary issues. A large number of employees allegedly indulged in arson, loot and violence at the company's Narasapura manufacturing plant, where iPhone for Apple and IT products for others are produced, on Saturday, police had said.

They damaged the building, costly equipment and machines, including computers. In its complaint at the Vemagal police station, company executive T D Prashanth has stated that office equipment, mobile phones, production machinery and related gadgets worth Rs 412.5 crore was lost.

Infrastructure worth Rs 10 crore, Rs 60 lakh worth cars and golf carts, smartphones and other gadgets worth Rs 1.5 crore were among those which suffered damage, stolen or lost. He stated in his complaint that 5,000 contract labourers and about 2,000 unknown culprits carried out the vandalism in the facility.

The police have so far arrested 149 people and detained a few others. Meanwhile, Managing Director of the Wistron India Sudipto Gupta said in a statement the company was in a state of deep shock by the events at its Narasapura facility.

''We follow the law and are supporting the authorities with their investigation. The safety and wellbeing of our team members is always our top priority,'' Gupta said in a statement to the media. The Karnataka government has not only condemned the incident but also assured security and stringent action against people involved in the arson and violence.

Political parties in Karnataka on Sunday sought a thorough probe into the violence as they expressed concerns about its possible impact on the investment-friendly image of the state.

TRENDING

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Euro zone yields come off one-month lows after Brexit talks extended

Euro zone government bond yields rose off one-month lows on Monday as a last-gasp extension of Brexit talks eased fears of a messy divorce between Britain and the European Union.London and Brussels agreed on Sunday to go the extra mile in c...

Air India disinvestment: Group of 219 employees submit EOI

A group of 219 employees of Air India along with a private financial institution have submitted an expression of interest EOI for the national carrier. Air Indias Commercial Director Meenakshi Malik, who is the leading the employee group, c...

US STOCKS-Futures cheer vaccine roll-out as travel stocks rally

U.S. stock index futures rose on Monday as travel stocks surged on the launch of a nationwide COVID-19 vaccine campaign, while investors held out hope for more local stimulus as bipartisan talks continued.Shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech va...

WTO fails to agree rules to stop overfishing -sources

World Trade Organization negotiators have failed to reach a deal by a year-end deadline to cut subsidies that lead to overfishing, the chairman of the talks told delegates at a closed-door meeting on Monday.Colombias Santiago Wills said it ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020