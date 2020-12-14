Wistron estimates loss in employees' violence at K'taka plant at Rs 437.70 crore

Taiwan-headquartered Wistron Corporation has said it suffered losses worth Rs 437.40 crore in the violence unleashed by a section of workers at its plant in Kolar district in Karnataka over some salary issues. A large number of employees allegedly indulged in arson, loot and violence at the company's Narasapura manufacturing plant, where iPhone for Apple and IT products for others are produced, on Saturday, police had said.

They damaged the building, costly equipment and machines, including computers. In its complaint at the Vemagal police station, company executive T D Prashanth has stated that office equipment, mobile phones, production machinery and related gadgets worth Rs 412.5 crore was lost.

Infrastructure worth Rs 10 crore, Rs 60 lakh worth cars and golf carts, smartphones and other gadgets worth Rs 1.5 crore were among those which suffered damage, stolen or lost. He stated in his complaint that 5,000 contract labourers and about 2,000 unknown culprits carried out the vandalism in the facility.

The police have so far arrested 149 people and detained a few others. Meanwhile, Managing Director of the Wistron India Sudipto Gupta said in a statement the company was in a state of deep shock by the events at its Narasapura facility.

''We follow the law and are supporting the authorities with their investigation. The safety and wellbeing of our team members is always our top priority,'' Gupta said in a statement to the media. The Karnataka government has not only condemned the incident but also assured security and stringent action against people involved in the arson and violence.

Political parties in Karnataka on Sunday sought a thorough probe into the violence as they expressed concerns about its possible impact on the investment-friendly image of the state.