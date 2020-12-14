Left Menu
Mumbai: Bangladeshis, others held by ATS in passport racket

The ATSs Kalachowki unit received a tip-off in November that a Bangladeshi national named Akram Khan 28 was staying in Mumbai illegally and helping migrants from his nation get Indian passports, he said.He was nabbed from Sewri.

Eight people, including several Bangladeshi nationals, were arrested by the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad for allegedly forging documents to obtain Indian passports, an official said on Monday. The ATS's Kalachowki unit received a tip-off in November that a Bangladeshi national named Akram Khan (28) was staying in Mumbai illegally and helping migrants from his nation get Indian passports, he said.

''He was nabbed from Sewri. His real name is Akram Noor Ollaudin Nabi Shaikh and is a resident of Noakhali district in Bangladesh. He was helped in his illegal stay in India by two people from Wadala and Mumbra who helped him get Aadhaar card, PAN card and Indian passport,'' he said. The interrogation of Rafiq Sayyed from Mumbra revealed he was indulging in the crime of getting illegal migrants Indian passports since 2013, and may have helped at least 85 Bangladeshis, the ATS official said.

Others arrested include Avin Kedare from Antop Hill who supplied fake rubber stamps, Nitin Nikam of Taloja in Navi Mumbai who created fate bank passbooks etc. He said Sohail Abdul Subhan Shaikh (33), Abdul Khair Samsulhaq (42) and Abul Hasham alias Abul Kasham Shaikh (26) were arrested for entering India illegally and obtaining passports with forged documents through this racket.

