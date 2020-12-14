Thane vendor's wife hangs self over loan repayment tension

A 28-year-old woman in Thanedistrict's Kalyan allegedly committed suicide as her vegetablevendor husband was not being able to repay a loan due to fallin sales amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown, police said onMonday

She hanged herself on December 12 and her 35-year-oldhusband has lodged a complaint claiming the extreme step wastaken because he was tensed over loan repayment, a Kolsewadipolice station official said

''We are probing the matter after registering anaccidental death case,'' he added.