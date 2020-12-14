Left Menu
Youth hacks stepmother to death with axe in Jalpaiguri

A youth hacked his stepmother to death with an axe in West Bengals Jalpaiguri district on Monday, police said. The body was sent for post-mortem and an investigation started, they said.The stepson was arrested, they added..

PTI | Jalpaiguri | Updated: 14-12-2020 18:08 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 17:59 IST
Youth hacks stepmother to death with axe in Jalpaiguri
A youth hacked his stepmother to death with an axe in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on Monday, police said. The incident happened in the Kranti police station area of Malbazar block, they said.

There was a feud between the woman and her stepson and the killing was a result of that, police said. The body was sent for post-mortem and an investigation started, they said.

The stepson was arrested, they added.

