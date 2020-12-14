Left Menu
Pompeo says Sudan's removal from terrorism list step for greater collaboration

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-12-2020 18:11 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 18:00 IST
US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday said Washington has now officially removed Sudan from a list of state sponsors of terrorism, adding that the move represented a fundamental change for the two countries' bilateral ties towards greater cooperation.

"This achievement was made possible by the efforts of Sudan's civilian-led transitional government to chart a bold new course away from the legacy of the Bashir regime and, in particular, to meet the statutory and policy criteria for rescission," Pompeo said in a statement.

