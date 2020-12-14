Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Absolutely baseless', WhatsApp refutes in SC claims of 'unsecure' payment services system

Messaging service WhatsApp on Monday refuted before the Supreme Court the claims that it's payment services system was not secure and reliable and can be hacked by Israeli spy software 'Pegasus'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2020 18:37 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 18:37 IST
'Absolutely baseless', WhatsApp refutes in SC claims of 'unsecure' payment services system
Supreme Court of India. Image Credit: ANI

Messaging service WhatsApp on Monday refuted before the Supreme Court the claims that it's payment services system was not secure and reliable and can be hacked by Israeli spy software 'Pegasus'. The 'Pegasus' issue was referred by senior advocate Krishnan Venugopal, appearing for Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam, who has filed a plea alleging breach of financial data security of Indians using 'Unified Payments Interface' (UPI) services by Amazon Pay, GooglePay and others.

A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde referred to Venugopal's submission and told senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who was appearing for WhatsApp, that a serious allegation was made against WhatsApp that it can be hacked. "Krishnan Venugopal has made a serious allegation that your system (WhatsApp) can be hacked by something called 'Pegasus'," the bench said.

Sibal, while denying the allegations, said, "Absolutely baseless. There is no such pleading (in the writ petition). It is just an oral submission made across the bar without basis." Venugopal also asserted that another issue in the case was data localisation.

"Problem with WhatsApp, Amazon and Google is that when they allow payment to happen and data goes abroad. Critical financial data is allowed to be accessed by companies abroad and RBI justifies it. This is a violation of privacy judgment as my data is being grossly misused as these companies then collect this data and use it for advertisement purposes," Venugopal said. He added that all the data is being shared with the parent companies in violation of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) guidelines.

"The data is being processed by the infrastructure of the parent company. The RBI has allowed WhatsApp, even when the case is pending before the court, to go ahead and share this data with companies like Google, Amazon, Facebook, etc without any circular or formal regulation," Venugopal further argued. After a brief hearing, the apex court posted the matter for further hearing in January.

The bench was hearing a PIL filed by Viswam, a Communist Party of India (CPI) leader, who has alleged breach of financial data security of Indians using UPI services offered by big players like Amazon Pay, GooglePay and challenging the permission to WhatsApp to start UPI services. The plea also sought directions to the Reserve Bank of India for framing regulation to ensure that data collected on UPI platforms are not "exploited" or used in any manner other than for processing payments.

On October 15, the apex court had sought responses from the Central government, RBI, National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and others including Google Inc, Facebook Inc, WhatsApp and Amazon Inc on the plea. Viswam has sought directions to the RBI and the NPCI to ensure that the data collected on UPI platforms is not shared with their parent company or any other third party under any circumstances.

"In India, the UPI payments system is being regulated and supervised by RBI and NPCI, however, the RBI and the NPCI instead of fulfilling their statutory obligations and protecting and securing the sensitive data of users are compromising the interest of the Indian users by allowing the non-compliant foreign entities to operate its payment services," the plea said. "The RBI and NPCI have permitted the three members of "Big Four Tech Giants', Amazon, Google and Facebook/WhatsApp (Beta phase) to participate in the UPI ecosystem without much scrutiny and in spite of blatant violations of UPI guidelines and RBI regulations," it added.

The plea claimed that this conduct of RBI and NPCI put the sensitive financial data of Indian users at huge risks, especially when these entities have been "continuously accused of abusing dominance and compromising data", among other things. (ANI)

TRENDING

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Government should repeal farm laws, end farmers' protest: Former MoS Agriculture Akhilesh Prasad Singh

By Amit Kumar Congress MP and former Minister of State for Agriculture Akhilesh Prasad Singh on Monday said the government should repeal the three farm laws against which farmers have been protesting on Delhi borders.Singh, who was Minister...

Russia repeats 91.4% efficacy rate in new COVID-19 vaccine data - developers

Russian coronavirus vaccine developers published fresh results from their trial of the Sputnik V vaccine on Monday based on new data, and said the shot had again been found to be 91.4 effective in providing protection from COVID-19.The new ...

ICC announces qualification pathway for 2022 T20 WC in Australia

The International Cricket Council ICC on Monday announced the qualification pathway for the ICC Mens T20 World Cup in Australia which is set to take place in October and November 2022. ICC, in a statement, said that the 15 spots in Australi...

On World Energy Conservation Day, Bhumi Pednekar stresses on renewable sources of energy

On World Energy Conservation Day today, climate warrior Bhumi Pednekar stressed on moving towards renewable sources of energy which are clean for the environment We have to understand that climate change is real and we are in the middle of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020