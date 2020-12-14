Left Menu
Development News Edition

8 member panel set up for protection of water bodies in J-K

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday constituted an eight-member committee for identification, protection and restoration of water bodies in the union territory. The committee will be headed by the administrative secretary, Forest Ecology and Environment Department and submit periodical reports to the central pollution control board CPCBsecretary Union Ministry of Jal Shakti, a government order said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 14-12-2020 20:11 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 20:10 IST
8 member panel set up for protection of water bodies in J-K
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday constituted an eight-member committee for identification, protection and restoration of water bodies in the union territory. The committee will be headed by the administrative secretary, Forest Ecology and Environment Department and submit periodical reports to the central pollution control board (CPCB)/secretary Union Ministry of Jal Shakti, a government order said. The order, issued by Commissioner Secretary, General Administration Department, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi said the terms of reference include identification and protection of all water bodies and assigning of unique identification numbers to each water body. The committee will also work to remove encroachments in and around the water bodies, to prevent dumping of waste in the water bodies, maintain water quality as per the recognised standards and restore water bodies by taking other appropriate steps, the order said

The other terms of reference include involving the panchayats and the community, utilising the financial resources available from different sources and evolve further monitoring mechanisms as well as grievance redressal mechanism, the order read.

TRENDING

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tech giants face fines up to 10% of turnover for EU rule breaches, source says

Tech giants which control access and data to their platforms could be fined up to 10 of their annual turnover for violating rules aimed at curbing their power, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday. The proposed rules, to be anno...

577 more test positive for COVID-19 in U'khand

Uttarakhands COVID-19 tally rose to 83,006 on Monday with 577 more people testing positive, while six more infected patients died. Dehradun district reported the highest number of 164 cases, Nainital 88, Pauri 80, Champawat 39, Haridwar 39,...

Why us again? Italy suffers disproportionate toll in second COVID wave

In late November doctor Maurizio Cappiello visited more than 130 patients in the emergency room of Cardarelli hospital, in the southern Italian city of Naples. More than two-thirds had COVID-19. The virus which was limited mainly to Italys ...

Sputnik V vaccine's efficacy confirmed at 91.4 pc: RDIF, Gamaleya Center

Russias Sputnik V vaccine is 91.4 per cent effective in providing protection against COVID-19 and has demonstrated 100 per cent efficacy against severe coronavirus cases, the vaccines developers said on Monday. The efficacy of the Sputnik V...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020