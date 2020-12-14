Journalist dies in road mishap in Kerala

Journalist S V Pradeep was killed in a road mishap when the two wheeler he was riding was hit by a car at nearby Karakkamandapa on Monday, police said. The car, which came from the same direction hit Pradeep's scooter, knocking him down and sped off, police said.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has ordered a probe and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted, CMO sources told PTI. Pradeep, who had worked in various television news channels, was associated with an online media portal.

His family has alleged that he had received threats..