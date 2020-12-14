Nigeria govt is negotiating release of kidnapped Katsina schoolboys -statement

Nigeria govt is negotiating release of kidnapped Katsina schoolboys -statementReuters | Abuja | Updated: 14-12-2020 22:41 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 22:41 IST
The Nigerian government is in contact with the armed bandits who kidnapped hundreds of schoolboys in northwestern Katsina state and it is negotiating their release, the president's office said in a statement on Monday.
More than 300 boys were still missing on Monday after armed men took them on Friday night from a state boarding school. (Reporting By Felix Onuah in Abuja, writing by Libby George; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
