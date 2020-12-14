Left Menu
Arizona's 11 electors vote for Democrat Joe Biden for president

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-12-2020 23:10 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 23:10 IST
Arizona's 11 electors vote for Democrat Joe Biden for president

Arizona's 11 electors voted for Democrat Joe Biden for president on Monday, confirming the president-elect's victory in the Southwestern state in the 2020 U.S. presidential election, according to a spokesperson for the secretary of state.

The Arizona Republican Party had challenged the ballot count in the battleground state's most populous county, arguing that it had been conducted in a manner that violated Arizona law, but a state court judge threw out the lawsuit.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

