U.S. sanctions against Turkey 'contempt for international law', says Iran's Zarif

U.S. sanctions against Turkey 'contempt for international law', says Iran's ZarifReuters | Updated: 15-12-2020 11:37 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 11:24 IST
Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Tuesday condemned U.S. sanctions against Turkey over Ankara's acquisition of Russian S-400 air defense systems as "contempt for international law".
"U.S. addiction to sanctions and contempt for international law at the full display again. We strongly condemn recent U.S. sanctions against Turkey and stand with its people and government," Zarif tweeted.
- READ MORE ON:
- Mohammad Javad Zarif