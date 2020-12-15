Somalia cuts diplomatic ties with Kenya, alleging political interference -minister

Somalia has cut ties with its neighbour Kenya, accusing it of political interference, Somalia's information minister said on Tuesday, escalating a tiff from last month when it recalled its ambassador from Nairobi. "Somalia calls back all its diplomats from Kenya and orders Kenyan diplomats to leave Somalia within seven days," Osman Dube, Somalia's information minister, told the state new agency.

Last month, Somalia expelled Kenya's ambassador and recalled its own envoy from Nairobi after alleging that its neighbour was interfering in the electoral process in Jubbaland, one of Somalia's five semi-autonomous states.

