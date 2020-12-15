Two people awarded life imprisonment for murder in UP's Ballia

A local court here has sentenced two people to life imprisonment in connection with the murder of a person in 2016, police said on Tuesday. The court of Additional Session Judge Nitin Kumar Thakur on Monday also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on each of them, they said.

In a statement, the police here said Dhananjay Pandey, a resident of Rasoolpur village under Rasra police station, was murdered on October 20, 2016. A case was registered against Mukesh Pandey and Amarjeet Pandey based on a complaint from Madhuri Pandey, the wife of the deceased, it said.

After hearing arguments of both sides, the court found Mukesh Pandey and Amarjeet Pandey guilty of committing the crime, the police added.