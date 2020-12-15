Left Menu
Development News Edition

Plea by ration dealers for margin money due to them from April: HC seeks AAP govt

Delhi government additional standing counsel Anuj Aggarwal conceded in the court that payments have not been made yet due to financial crunch, but said that some portion of the dues are expected to be cleared by mid-January 2021.To this the court asked how the petitioners would sustain themselves till then. It directed the Delhi government to file its response and listed the matter for hearing on February 16.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2020 14:41 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 14:28 IST
Plea by ration dealers for margin money due to them from April: HC seeks AAP govt
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought response of the AAP government on a plea by fair price shop owners alleging they have not been paid the margin money for ration supplied to beneficiaries under the various schemes like the Mukhya Mantri Corona Sahayta Yojna and the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojna. Justice Navin Chawla issued notice to the Delhi government and sought its stand on the issues raised in the petition by the Delhi Ration Dealers Union and some fair price shop (FPS) owners who have claimed that they have not been paid the margin money from April onwards.

The petitioners have claimed that due to the non-payment of dues, they are finding it difficult to function as many of them have not been able to even pay the rent of their shops. Delhi government additional standing counsel Anuj Aggarwal conceded in the court that payments have not been made yet due to financial crunch, but said that some portion of the dues are expected to be cleared by mid-January 2021.

To this the court asked how the petitioners would sustain themselves till then. It directed the Delhi government to file its response and listed the matter for hearing on February 16.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says first batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

British PM to be Republic Day Chief Guest; Jaishankar says it symbolises new era in Indo-UK ties

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will visit India in January to be the chief guest at the Republic Day Parade, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab announced on Tuesday after holding talks with his Indian counterpart External Affairs Minis...

Green buildings movement should become people's movement: Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday appealed to finance commissions and local bodies to encourage green buildings through various measures including tax incentives. He also wanted all states to create online portals to provide single...

Aim of J-K Apni Party is to do politics of truth: Altaf Bukhari

Jammu Kashmir Apni Party JKAP President Altaf Bukhari on Tuesday stated that the aim of his party is to do the politics of truth. Now its a time for politics of truth which is the aim of Apni Party. If we do not tell truth to our people the...

UNHCR praises Kenya’s decision to grant citizenship to Shona community

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, welcomes the Government of Kenyas decision to grant citizenship to 1,670 stateless Shona and 1,300 stateless persons of Rwandan descent who qualify under the law as Kenyan citizens.President Uhuru Kenyatta anno...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020